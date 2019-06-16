Hansika Motwani Underwent Surgeries To Further Her Career? Deets Inside

Hansika About Her Transformation

While talking about her physical transformation, Hansika said that she looks her age and silenced her critics.

"I think I look my age. People who know me well know that I am very much a 17-year-old and I act like one too! I am in standard XI, have just finished my exams, I go out with my friends for movies... I don't think I am different," she added.

About Surgeries

The actress also made it clear that she had never taken any ‘physical enhancements' to look like a heroine. Hansika added that she wasn't really bothered about what ‘others' said about her.

Her Exact Words

"No. I have not gone for any sort of surgeries. I am sure had I done that the signs would be seen! Besides I don't really care what the people think."

Work Matters

With the controversy behind her, Hansika is currently busy with her professional commitments. She was last seen in 100, which opened to a decent response at the box office. The film, saw her act opposite young hero Atharvaa and up the glam quotient. At present, she has Maha in the kitty. The 50th film of her career, it will see her act alongside Simbu. She also has a Telugu movie in her kitty.