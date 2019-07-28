Happy Birthday Dhanush: Hansika, GV Prakash Wish The Star On His Big Day

Dhanush, one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema, began his career with the 2002 release Thulluvadho Ilamai and added a new dimension to life. Thereafter, he acted in critically acclaimed films such as Kaadhal Kondei, VIP and Polladhavan and proved his mettle. In 2011, he delivering a rocking performance in Adukalam and bagged a National award. 'D' has also worked as a lyricist, singer and director, which indicates that he is a multi-talented individual.

Today (July 28, 2019), on Dhanush's birthday, several stars wished the Maari hero on his special day.

Hansika Motwani Happy birthday to this power house of talent @dhanushkraja,may you have great day and wonderful year ahead , stay blessed always Vikram Prabhu Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja brother! Have great year ahead GV Prakash Happy bday @dhanushkraja ... have a great year ahead ... ✨💫 waiting for #asuran

Meanwhile, is currently working on Vetrimaaran's Asuran, one of the most important films of his career. The film features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut. He will also be seen Pattasu, directed by Durai Senthil Kumar.

We wish Dhanush a happy birthday and hope he has a fantastic year ahead.