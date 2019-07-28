English
    Happy Birthday Dhanush: Hansika, GV Prakash Wish The Star On His Big Day

    By
    |

    Dhanush, one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema, began his career with the 2002 release Thulluvadho Ilamai and added a new dimension to life. Thereafter, he acted in critically acclaimed films such as Kaadhal Kondei, VIP and Polladhavan and proved his mettle. In 2011, he delivering a rocking performance in Adukalam and bagged a National award. 'D' has also worked as a lyricist, singer and director, which indicates that he is a multi-talented individual.

    Dhanush

    Today (July 28, 2019), on Dhanush's birthday, several stars wished the Maari hero on his special day.

    Hansika Motwani

    Happy birthday to this power house of talent @dhanushkraja,may you have great day and wonderful year ahead , stay blessed always

    Vikram Prabhu

    Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja brother! Have great year ahead

    GV Prakash

    Happy bday @dhanushkraja ... have a great year ahead ... ✨💫 waiting for #asuran

    Meanwhile, is currently working on Vetrimaaran's Asuran, one of the most important films of his career. The film features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut. He will also be seen Pattasu, directed by Durai Senthil Kumar.

    We wish Dhanush a happy birthday and hope he has a fantastic year ahead.

