 »   »   »  Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Music Lovers Wish The ‘Maestro’ On His Special Day

Vaibhavraje Mathapati @VaibhavrajeM

The magician in all musicians Every Time he creates magical tune The one & only Indian Who won Grammy & Oscar Award #HappyBirthdayARRahman#ARRahman The pride of nation 😊@arrahman

Meow-rio Catpuccino @Kaneki_is_loved

@arrahman HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR 💓. I grew up listening to your music, thank you for creating masterpiece after masterpiece😊 Thank you for your hard work Thank you for your music❣️Thank you #HappyBirthdayARRahman

Ravishekhar Kumar @ravishekhark18

The first Indian to have received two Oscars for his music in the British Indian film Slum Dog Milneier.Happy Birthday to great musician Padma Shri Allah Rakha Rahman Ji. God bless you with great health and longevity. @arrahman #ARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman

dondhayal007 @dhayalraj_dhoni

Happy Birthday to one and only Mozart of India 😍❤learnt more things from u r music 😎I'm proud to be U r Die hard fan❤The day when I saw u is most memorable day #jaiho #Isaipuyal #OscarNayagan #HappyBirthdayARRahman #HappyBirthdayARR #HappyBirthday #ARRahman @arrahman

Angelin @angel_sweetzzzz

Happy birthday @arrahman sir..When I am happy sad or depressed.. ur song is the medicine till now..When I think myself empty... Ur song is the only one which stands beside me And u r the living legend Keep giving more songs. Live long with name and fame #HappyBirthdayARRahman

Farhat Yashmin @FarhatYashmin6

#HappyBirthdayARRahman sir may Allah bless you always be happy, he's his king of music very, very nice beautiful picture of ranbir kapoor sir, director imtiazali sir is too good great

Vivek Thaker @vivekthaker24

Without Music we wouldn't come to know who we are and without A.R.Rahman the World won't know us. Wish you Best Wishes to Legend of Music @arrahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman