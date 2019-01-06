 »   »   »  Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Music Lovers Wish The ‘Maestro’ On His Special Day

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
As far as the fans of Indian cinema are concerned, AR Rahman is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. A music composer par excellence, the Academy Award winner enjoys a strong an enviable fan following because of his versatility as a music director and dedication to his craft. He is also respected by fans because of his humble nature and adorable personality. Today (January 6,2019), on the occasion of his 52nd birthday, several fans took to twitter and wished the 'Mozrat of Madras' on his special day.
Vaibhavraje Mathapati @VaibhavrajeM
The magician in all musicians Every Time he creates magical tune The one & only Indian Who won Grammy & Oscar Award #HappyBirthdayARRahman#ARRahman The pride of nation 😊@arrahman
Meow-rio Catpuccino @Kaneki_is_loved
@arrahman HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR 💓. I grew up listening to your music, thank you for creating masterpiece after masterpiece😊 Thank you for your hard work Thank you for your music❣️Thank you #HappyBirthdayARRahman
Ravishekhar Kumar @ravishekhark18
The first Indian to have received two Oscars for his music in the British Indian film Slum Dog Milneier.Happy Birthday to great musician Padma Shri Allah Rakha Rahman Ji. God bless you with great health and longevity. @arrahman #ARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman
dondhayal007 @dhayalraj_dhoni
Happy Birthday to one and only Mozart of India 😍❤learnt more things from u r music 😎I'm proud to be U r Die hard fan❤The day when I saw u is most memorable day #jaiho #Isaipuyal #OscarNayagan #HappyBirthdayARRahman #HappyBirthdayARR #HappyBirthday #ARRahman @arrahman
Angelin @angel_sweetzzzz
Happy birthday @arrahman sir..When I am happy sad or depressed.. ur song is the medicine till now..When I think myself empty... Ur song is the only one which stands beside me And u r the living legend Keep giving more songs. Live long with name and fame #HappyBirthdayARRahman
Farhat Yashmin @FarhatYashmin6
#HappyBirthdayARRahman sir may Allah bless you always be happy, he's his king of music very, very nice beautiful picture of ranbir kapoor sir, director imtiazali sir is too good great
Vivek Thaker @vivekthaker24
Without Music we wouldn't come to know who we are and without A.R.Rahman the World won't know us. Wish you Best Wishes to Legend of Music @arrahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman