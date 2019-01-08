Happy Birthday Harris Jayaraj: Fans Wish Him On His Special Day

English
    The talented Harris Jayaraj is one of the most talented music composers in the Tamil film industry today. The gifted musician enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his youthful brands of music, melodious tunes and impressive body of work. During his successful career, he has worked on quite a big films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Today(January 8, 2019), on the occasion of his birthday, countless fans took to Twitter and wished him on the special day.

    "A composer who defines importance to the quality of sounds we hear; your songs are mastered to extreme perfection which never hurt our ears. Your tunes are instant dosage of addiction. Will always be insane to your signature touch sir!." wrote a fan.

    "u have many 90's kids fansBut I am a 00's kids fan Huge crazy and ardent fan of u musi😍🎤🎼Especially ur guitar 🎸 ,audio clarity and song mix and mastering Always awesome Very badly need some new tunes sir waiting for #Dev #Kaappaan #DN." added another fan.

    Here are some more tweets.

    We too wish the powerhouse of talent a happy birthday and hope that he has a good year ahead. , His upcoming films are Dev and Kaappaan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
