Happy Birthday Nayanthara: Fans Of The Lady Superstar Rule Social Media!

Nayanthara, who is fondly addressed as the 'Lady Superstar' is celebrating her birthday today (November 18, 2019). It goes without saying that she is the actress with the biggest fan base in South India and how her fans are ruling the social media on the special day is a testimony to her phenomenal fan following. Her fans have taken to their respective social media accounts to convey their lovely birthday wishes to the star and Nayanthara's birthday special tag has been trending all across Twitter since this morning.

Fans are tweeting under #HBDLadySuperStarNayanthara and above 30K tweets have already come up in connection with the big day. Wwll, not many actresses have such a genuine and dedicated fan following.

Nayanthara's fan base has only increased with the passage of time and she is undoubtedly one of the biggest female superstars that Tamil cinema has seen. What is even more important is the fact that she is one among the very few actresses, who enjoys a solid fan base in all the South Indian states.

She is capable of carrying films on her own shoulders and the number of hits that she has given with a past few years would convincingly support this statement. At the same time, she has not stayed away from big budget commercial entertainers of other stars. The way in which she mixes up these movies is impressive and is worth emulating.

2019 has been a good one for the actress as she kick-started with the blockbuster movie Viswasam, in which she starred along with Ajith. A couple of films that followed might have failed to make a mark but still, she bounced back strongly with movies like Love Action Drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bigil, all of which turned out to be money-spinners at the box office.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is celebrating her birthday in New York. On the work front, she will be next seen in Darbar, in which she will share the screen space with Rajinikanth. She has also signed movies like Netrikkannu, Mukkuthi Amman etc.