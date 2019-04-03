English
    Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: Fans Wish The Dancing Superstar On The Special Day!

    By Manu
    Prabhu Deva is a prolific actor, a fabulous dancer and a film-maker who knows the pulse of the audiences. His dancing prowess is well-known and he is an actor who could rightly be labelled as the dancing superstar, as audiences would flock in to the theatres to watch his amazing dance numbers.

    The much-loved actor-director is celebrating his birthday today and Twitter is filled with birthday messages for Prabhu Deva. His fans and admirers have made it a point to make the day a really special one with wishes pouring in for the actor from various quarters.

    Most recently, Prabhu Deva was honoured with the prestigious Padmashri award and that makes this birthday an even more special one for him. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is busy with the works of his next directorial venture, which is Dabangg 3. The shoot of the Salman Khan starrer had commenced a couple of days ago,

    On the acting front, Prabhu Deva has a couple of movies lined up for release. Devi 2, directed by AL Vijay will be his next release and the film will be coming out on April 12, 2019. He also has movies like Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung etc., in the pipeline.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
