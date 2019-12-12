Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Kajal Aggarwal, Dhanush And Others Wish 'Superstar' On His Big Day

As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, Rajinikanth is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. During his enviable career, 'Superstar' has impressed one and all due to his larger-than-life screen presence, charming personality and humble nature. Today (December 12, 2019), on Thalaivar's 69th birthday, some of the most popular names in the industry took to Twitter and wished him, proving that he is 'The Boss' of K-town.

Here, we present some of the sweetest birthday messages for the 2.0 star.

Kajal Aggarwal Happy birthday to the star of the millenium @rajinikanth sir 🙏 Wishing you continued happiness and good health Sai Dhanshika I still remember d day I met Thalaivar on set where I had my nervousness n numbness just looking at him n eventually everything changed and got along well,I did my part more comfortably Mainly d way he treated me n everyone around him!! Happy birthday appa @rajinikanth Dhanush Happy birthday #thalaiva 🙏🙏🙏 Sivakarthikeyan Happy birthday to the Baadshah of Indian cinema super star thalaivar @rajinikanth sir🙏👍😊 #HBDThalaivarSuperstarRAJINI Malavika Mohanan @MalavikaM_ It was an absolute dream come true to share the screen with you! All the little moments we shared together, and the amazing conversations we had on set will always be some of my most cherished memories. Happy happy birthday Thalaivar Mahesh Babu Happy Birthday to our Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy. Much love and respect 🙏

Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Darbar, directed by AR Murgudoss. The action-drama, slated to arrive in theatres this Pongal, stars 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the heroine and this has piqued the curiosity. The veteran is also set to begin work on 'Thalaivar 168', directed by 'Siruthai' Siva. It stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Meena as the leading ladies.

(Tweets have not been edited)