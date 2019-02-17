Mr Local Teaser: A Cool Sivakarthikeyan Locks Horns With A Feisty Nayanthara

Sivakarthikeyan is arguably, one of the most successful actors in Kollywood today. During his highly eventful career, the self-made star has become an inseparable part of the industry thanks to his charming personality, gripping screen presence, warm nature and impressive range as an actor. The 'Box Office King' has starred in quite a few well-received and commercially successful films and this has helped him prove his mettle. Today (February 17, 2019), on the occasion of his birthday, the official teaser of Mr Local has been released.

In the terrific teaser, SK is seen in a massy and cool avatar which he carries of like a boss. His crackling chemistry with on-screen rival Nayanthara is a treat for the fans. Mr Local has shades of Mannan and even the 2017 release VIP 2 and this adds a new dimension to the buzz surrounding the film.

Sivakarthikeyan's last major release Seema Raja failed to live up to the expectations and turned out to be his FIRST flop. He will be hoping to get his career back on track with Mr Local. Mr Local has been directed by M Rajesh and is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2019.

Did you like the Mr Local Teaser? Tell us in the space below.