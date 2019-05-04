Happy Birthday Trisha: Arya, Hansika And Others Wish The Actress On Her Big Day

There's no denying that the bold and beautiful Trisha is one of the most sought-after and gifted stars in the Tamil film industry. A powerhouse performer, the 'South Queen' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her charming looks, gripping screen presence and down-to-earth nature. During her enviable career, she has acted in several popular and well-received movies and this has made her an integral part of the industry.

Today (March 4, 2019), on Trisha's birthday, several stars took to social media and wished 'Jaanu' on her special day.

"Wish U a very Happy Birthday @trishtrashers Have a fantastic year ahead Stay awesome as u r always wishing u super success with #ParamapathamVilaiyattu and all ur other films too," tweeted Arya.

Veteran actress Radikaa too wished the Lion beauty and asked her to stay in good spirits.

"Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers keep up the good spirits always," she added.

Actress Hansika too offered her best wishes to Trisha on her birthday.

"Happy birthday doll @trishtrashers . Have a smashing year ahead . God bless, lots of love," added the Vaalu star.

We hope that Trisha has a terrific 2019 and contines to entertain her fans with her work. Meanwhile, she currently has several films in her kitty including Varamapadham Vilayattu, 1818 and Raangi in her kitty.

