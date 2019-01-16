Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Makkal Selvan's Stunning Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Look Is Out!

The gifted and much-loved Vijay Sethupathi is arguably one of the most popular and respected stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Makkal Selvan', the actor enjoys a reasonably strong fan following because of his remarkable versatility as a performer, gripping performances, down-to-earth nature and Impressive personality. During his career, the Orange Mithai actor has acted in quite a few critically-acclaimed films and this has helped him give strong proof of his abilities as an actor.

Now, here is some good news for VJS' die-hard fans. Today(January 16, 2019), on the occasion of his 41st birthday, the makers of his Telugu movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have revealed the first look motion poster of his character. The star can be seen in a desi and intense look that he carries off like a boss. His eyes do the talking and to the aura around his character. He plays a character named Raaja Paandi and is going to be an integral part of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is touted to be a historical drama and it has been directed by Surender Reddy. The magnum opus features Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Nayanthara plays the female lead while Tamannaah plays an important character. The movie also has the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in a guest role.

The movie is slated to hit the screens this year.