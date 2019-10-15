Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan To Debut In Tamil Cinema

According to reports, former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh will be seen on the big screens of Kollywood. The cricketers are all set to make their debut in Tamil cinema in two different films.

Irfan will be seen playing a prominent role in Tamil superstar Vikram's film, while Harbhajan will appear in a Santhanam film titled 'Dikkiloona'.

The film, which currently goes by the name 'Vikram 58' will introduce Irfan Pathan to the big screen. It is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for films like 'Imaikka Nodigal' and 'Demonte Colony'.

Gnanamuthu tweeted a picture of himself with the cricketer and captioned it, "Welcome on board @IrfanPathan Can't wait to unleash your new avatar to the audience!! Time for some solid action!!"

The news was confirmed by the producers of the film as well, who tweeted that Irfan was on board. "Proud and honoured to introduce @IrfanPathan in #ChiyaanVikram58 in a super stylish action avatar!! Welcome on Board sir and wish you a sensational debut," read a tweet by co-producers, Seven Screen Studio.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman will compose music for Vikram 58. It is being said that the film will go on floors soon, and shooting will take place across various parts of India. The film's camera work is being helmed by Sivakumar Vijayan.

Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, will be marking his first screen presence in 'Dikkiloona', which is being directed by Karthik Yogi. The film is produced by KJR Studios in association with Soldiers Factory.

Both cricketers have played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) and Harbhajan in particular, has always made sure that he connects with the CSK fans by posting tweets in Tamil.