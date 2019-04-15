Hellboy Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Free Download; Links Go Viral

Leaked In Tamilrockers

According to reports, the Tamil version of Hellboy has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for download. The leaked version is reportedly of decent quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act which might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Chennai is an important market for Hollywood movies in the Indian context. Previously, films such as Aquaman and Fallout have done well the Chennai box office and emerged as good competition for Kollywood movies. Being a biggie, Hellboy too has the potential to do well and set a few records. However, as the full movie has been leaked in Tamil, the total box office collections are likely to be affected.

The Background

It's no secret that Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new movies within hours of their theatrical release. Captain Marvel, Aquaman and Shazam are just a few Hollywood movies that fell prey to piracy piracy due to the gang. Tamilrockers has also leaked movies like Zero, 2.0, Viswasam and Lucifer and proved that it cannot be taken lightly.

To Conclude...

In past, the likes of Dulquer Salmaan and Vishal have spoken against piracy and asked fans to refrain from visiting piracy websites. While their actions have made things a bit better, the issue still persists. Stricter rules and harsher punishments are need of the hour. Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.