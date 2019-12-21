Hero Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Perfect Start For The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer!

At The Chennai Box Office

According to various reports that are doing the rounds, Hero has collected around Rs 54 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office. These are definitely good numbers, especially considering that the film wasn't a solo release.

In Comparison With Sivakarthikeyan’s Previous Movies

Seema Raja continues to be the top day 1 opener of Sivakarthikeyan at the Chennai box office. If reports are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's previous release Namma Veettu Pillai had collected around Rs 58 lakh on first day at Chennai box office. Hero has failed to overtake but it needs to be considered that films like Seema Raja and Namma Veettu Pillai had got a solo release.

Tamil Nadu Collections

As mentioned above, Hero has been released in a good number of centres across Tamil Nadu. The film registered good occupancy rates in multiplexes and single screens. Reports doing the rounds on social media reveal that there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows. Going by the reports, Hero is expected to have collected above Rs 10 crore gross on its first day.

The Way Ahead

According to reports that have been coming in, Hero is off to a very good start in the overseas regions as well. With the backing of good reports, Hero definitely has the mileage to enjoy a fine run in theatres. The booking for Saturday and Sunday is also on the positive side.