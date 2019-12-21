    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hero Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Perfect Start For The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer!

      By
      |

      Hero, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has opened to promising reports in theatres and the PS Mithran directorial has seemingly struck the right chords. It was among the two releases that graced the screens yesterday and if reports are to be believed, Hero was released in over 400 screens across Tamil Nadu. The initial reports that have come in reveal that Hero has got a pretty good start at the major centres. Read Hero box office collections report to know more.

      At The Chennai Box Office

      At The Chennai Box Office

      According to various reports that are doing the rounds, Hero has collected around Rs 54 lakh on its first day at the Chennai box office. These are definitely good numbers, especially considering that the film wasn't a solo release.

      In Comparison With Sivakarthikeyan’s Previous Movies

      In Comparison With Sivakarthikeyan’s Previous Movies

      Seema Raja continues to be the top day 1 opener of Sivakarthikeyan at the Chennai box office. If reports are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's previous release Namma Veettu Pillai had collected around Rs 58 lakh on first day at Chennai box office. Hero has failed to overtake but it needs to be considered that films like Seema Raja and Namma Veettu Pillai had got a solo release.

      Tamil Nadu Collections

      Tamil Nadu Collections

      As mentioned above, Hero has been released in a good number of centres across Tamil Nadu. The film registered good occupancy rates in multiplexes and single screens. Reports doing the rounds on social media reveal that there was an increase in the occupancy rates for the evening shows. Going by the reports, Hero is expected to have collected above Rs 10 crore gross on its first day.

      The Way Ahead

      The Way Ahead

      According to reports that have been coming in, Hero is off to a very good start in the overseas regions as well. With the backing of good reports, Hero definitely has the mileage to enjoy a fine run in theatres. The booking for Saturday and Sunday is also on the positive side.

      Read more about: hero sivakarthikeyan
      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue