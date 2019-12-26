Hero Box Office Collections (Day 6): A Decent Outing!

Sivakarthikeyan starrer hero, directed by PS Mithran, is one among the two prominent Tamil movies ruling theatres now. After enjoying a fine opening on its first weekend, the film faced a small drop in collections on its first Monday at the Chennai box office. Nevertheless, Hero was expected to bounce back with more collections on its sixth day, which was a holiday. According to reports that have come up, the Sivakarthikeyan movie collected around Rs 34 lakh on its sixth day at the Chennai box office.

Well, there has been an increase in the collections when compared to the previous two days. According to reports, Hero collected around Rs 22 lakh on its first Monday and Rs 24 lakh on Tuesday, which was also a working day. Reportedly, Hero has collected around Rs 2.43 crore from the first six days of run in theatres across Chennai.

The collection figures reveal that Hero is doing a steady business over the weekdays. But still, the collections on Wednesday, were not at par with the figures that the movie registered on Saturday and Sunday. According to reports, Hero collected above Rs 50 lakh each on Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, Hero is doing a decent business in other regions of Tamil Nadu as well. Meanwhile, an official update regarding the Tamil Nadu collections of the movie is being awaited.

Hero is facing tight competition from Thambi, which also had hit theatres on the same day. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer would like to maintain a steady momentum in the upcoming days. Going by the reports, the second weekend will be crucial for the movie and Hero would like to up the momentum. The film is expected to continue its run in a good number of release centres. Let us wait and see what is on store.