Hero Teaser: The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Looks Mighty Impressive

After the blockbuster movie Namma Veettu Pillai, Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Hero, which is also the second directorial venture of Irumbu Thirai fame PS Mithran. The first look poster of the film had left everyone talking about and it gave a hint that Sivakarthikeyan might be seen playing a super hero in the movie. Now, the first official teaser of Hero has come out and it needs to be said that the Sivakarthikeyan starrer looks mighty impressive. None other than Salman Khan launched the official teaser of the movie through his official social media pages. "What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser 😃 @siva_kartikeyan All the best to u and team 👍🏽," Dabangg star wrote while releasing the teaser of Hero.

Watch Hero teaser here..

The teaser gives a befitting introduction to the film and it shows glimpses of all the major characters. The background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja adds intensity to the teaser. It seems like Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a common man who dons the hat of a 'Hero', to fight the evil. Well, the movie is definitely worth waiting for.

Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the leading lady in Hero. Action King Arjun, who had essayed the main antagonist in the director's first flick Irumbu Thirai, is a part of his second movie as well. Going by the teaser, he essays a crucial role in the movie. Popular Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is also stepping into Kollywood through this highly-awaited movie of Sivakarthikeyan. According to reports, Hero will be hitting theatres this December. Let us wait for the official announcement to know more.