Hero VS Thambi Box Office Collections (First Week): An Interesting Race!

The penultimate week of December 2019 witnessed the clash between two Tamil biggies at the box office. The contest between Hero and Thambi, the two prominent Tamil movie releases, has been an exciting one. The collection figures that have come up after the first week of run in theatres reveal that both the movies have performed well at the box office window. It is Hero that is leading the race in terms of total collections. But at the same time, Thambi has impressed the trade circuits with its steady outing at the box office.

Collection reports reveal that Hero has collected around Rs 16.2 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office in its first week. At the same time, the Karthi starrer Thambi minted around Rs 13.2 crore within seven days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

At the Chennai box office, where both the films enjoyed a good start, Hero has collected around Rs 2.59 crore in 7 days. Meanwhile, Thambi has taken its seven days tally to around Rs 2.15 crore.

It could be seen that Hero is leading the race but Thambi is not so far away in the collections and is reducing the gap with its steady run. Reports reveal that Thambi collected more than Hero, especially at the Chennai box office, during the weekdays. On the Christmas day, Thambi outperformed Hero by fetching better collections. The good momentum that Thambi maintained after the opening weekend has helped the film a lot.

Meanwhile, both the movies have retained a good number of screens in its second week as well. A promising weekend is ahead for the films and moreover, these films are expected to perform well during the New Year holidays as well and thus improving the collections further. Let us wait and see what is on store.