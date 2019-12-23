Hero VS Thambi Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Both The Movies Perform Good!

Hero's First Weekend Collections (Chennai Box Office)

Hero enjoyed a strong and steady outing at the Chennai box office. According to reports, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has collected around Rs 1.64 crore from the first three days of run at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film collected above Rs 50 lakh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thambi's First Weekend Collections (Chennai Box Office)

Karthi starrer Thambi too performed in a good manner at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 33 lakh on its first day. There was an increase in the collections in the next two days and it has taken its three days tally to around Rs 1.06 crore.

At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Reportedly, both the movies have got a good start in both multiplexes and single screens across Tamil Nadu. If the reports are to be believed, Hero is slightly ahead of Thambi in first weekend collections, especially since the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has released in more number of screens.

In Other Regions

Hero and Thambi have enjoyed a decent start in overseas centres as well. At the same time, reports reveal that it is Thambi that is leading the race in the overseas regions. Similarly, in AP/TS regions also Thambi is ahead in the race with the Telugu version of the movie performing pretty well.