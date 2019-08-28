I Love Nayanthara, Baahubali Prabhas Confesses His Feelings For Lady Superstar

Nayanthara is beyond any doubt the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema. The powerhouse performer is loved by all and sundry because of her bold nature and strong personality. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thalaivi Army'. While promoting his eagerly-awaited Telugu movie Saaho, Baahubali Prabhas said that he loves Nayan as she has a lovely screen presence and added that she is his current favourite.

"I love Nayantara's screen presence and acting abilities," said Prabhas.

Prabhas and Nayanthara worked together in the 2007 movie Yogi and impressed a section of the audience with their crackling chemistry. The film, a remake of the Kannada hit Jogi, found limited success at the box office despite receiving decent reviews. Yogi was later dubbed in Hindi as Maa Kasam Badla Loonga.

Meanwhile, Saaho has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which might help it open on a fantastic note at the box office. The film, touted to be an 'action entertainer', features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar, which is its big highlight. Shraddha Kapoor, making her Tollywood debut, is paired opposite 'Darling' in the movie and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Actors Prakash Belawadi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay too are a part of Saaho.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she is currently going through a difficult phase on the work front. Her last three releases (Airaa, Mr Local and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam) sank at the box office, which took a toll on her standing in Kollywood. She will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Nayanthara also has Vijay's Bigil and the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar in her kitty. The AR Murugadoss-directed movie is slated to arrive in theatres this Pongal/Sankranti. On the other hand, Atlee's mass movie will hit screens this Diwali.