I'm Looking Forward To Working With Mani Ratnam: Aishwarya Rai On ‘Ponniyin Selvan'

While interacting with the media during an event, leading actor Aishwarya Rai said that she did not take long to okay the script of Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by her 'guru' Mani Ratnam. The film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Aishwarya has dubbed for Angelina Jolie in the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, due to hit screens shortly. During the trailer launch of the Hindi version, Aishwarya spoke about her role in Mani Ratnam's next.

She shared her excitement on being a part of the movie, however, she maintained it was better to keep the details under wraps. "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right in the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance," the Guru actor said.

About her maiden experience of dubbing for another actor, the former Miss World said that she found the process inspiring. Aishwarya also stated that though she followed the same pattern of Angelina Jolie in English, some scenes were tweaked to fit the Hindi version.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will be a fictional period drama, narrating the events of the Chola dynasty. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans of the novel on social media over its cast, ever since it was announced. It is also being said that big stars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are playing the lead roles in this movie.

Reports say that the upcoming project has Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Mohan Babu, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul other than Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, filming will commence soon and it is being said that the majority of the movie will be shot in Thailand.