If Petta And Viswasam Can Release On The Same Day, So Can Bigil And Kaithi, Says Karthi

Much is always said about two big movies clashing at the box office. When Karthi was quizzed about Kaithi locking horns at the box office with the Vijay starrer Bigil, he said, "Bigil is a bigger film any day, and that is why they will have more theatres. But I think we will have sufficient numbers. If a Petta and Viswasam can release together, Bigil and Kaithi too can easily release."

In case, you didn't know, Kaithi's shoot was wrapped up in a mere 36 days and reacting to this, Karthi said: "My first film (Paruthiveeran) took two years to finish, and my next film (Aayirathil Oruvan) took three years. I used to think this is how films got made. It was only when Madras (2014) happened that I understood films can be shot within 50 days as well."

He further added, "It is a journey film and one which unfolds in a single night. It is so unpredictable what can happen at night. It is a what-if situation type of film, and the way Lokesh [Kanagaraj] (the director) has written the screenplay, it is so engaging. These are the kind of films I loved watching when I was in college. So, I am sure everybody will enjoy it too."

Earlier, speaking of the movie, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had said, "Kaithi has a lot of action. But we haven't made it fashionable like the ones you see in [most] Tamil movies. Every fight has a purpose and a backstory to it. Only when you approach the characters through their arcs will you get the right output. In that sense, Kaithi is not your regular action flick."

Kaithi or Bigil, what's your pick this Deepavali? Or will you be catching both? Let us know in the comments below.