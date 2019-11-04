    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Here's Why Kamal Haasan Did Not Tweet About Rajinikanth Bagging The 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee' Award

      Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar recently confirmed that Rajinikanth will be conferred with 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India to be held later this month in Goa. As expected, this created a fair deal of buzz on social media as fans congratulated 'Superstar' for his big achievement. However, veteran actor-director Kamal Haasan did not tweet on the topic, and this ruffled a few feathers. Now, the real reason behind the Hey Ram star's silence on Twitter has been revealed.

      Kamal Phoned Up Superstar

      According to tracker Ramesh Bala, Kamal Haasan telephoned Rajinikanth and congratulated him for bagging the honour rather than tweeting about it. The two, reportedly, had a brief and friendly conversation, proving they are still good friends.

      A Sweet Friendship

      Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who were mentored by the legendary K Balachander, are considered to be professional rivals. In fact, Ulaga Nayagan had once even admitted that there was healthy competition between him and the mass hero in the 80s. Despite this, the two have maintained a good rapport in real-life, which proves that they are thorough professionals.

      Will Politics Play Spoilsport?

      Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been in the limelight, of late, due to their political ambitions. Despite being friends, they have different ideologies, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Some time ago, Kamal Haasan had said, unlike him, Rajinikanth is a 'natural ally' of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

      Work Matters

      On the film front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the 2018 release Vishwaroopam 2, which tanked at the ticket window. He will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is likely to release in 2021. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Darbar, slated to hit screens this Pongal. He also has a movie with top filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168', in his kitty. All in all, his fans have plenty to look forward to!

      Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
