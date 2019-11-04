Here's Why Kamal Haasan Did Not Tweet About Rajinikanth Bagging The 'Icon Of Golden Jubilee' Award

Kamal Phoned Up Superstar

According to tracker Ramesh Bala, Kamal Haasan telephoned Rajinikanth and congratulated him for bagging the honour rather than tweeting about it. The two, reportedly, had a brief and friendly conversation, proving they are still good friends.

A Sweet Friendship

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who were mentored by the legendary K Balachander, are considered to be professional rivals. In fact, Ulaga Nayagan had once even admitted that there was healthy competition between him and the mass hero in the 80s. Despite this, the two have maintained a good rapport in real-life, which proves that they are thorough professionals.

Will Politics Play Spoilsport?

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been in the limelight, of late, due to their political ambitions. Despite being friends, they have different ideologies, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Some time ago, Kamal Haasan had said, unlike him, Rajinikanth is a 'natural ally' of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Work Matters

On the film front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the 2018 release Vishwaroopam 2, which tanked at the ticket window. He will next be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is likely to release in 2021. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Darbar, slated to hit screens this Pongal. He also has a movie with top filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168', in his kitty. All in all, his fans have plenty to look forward to!