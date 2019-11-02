IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth To Be Conferred With Icon Of Golden Jubilee Award

Rajinikanth, the one and only 'Superstar' of Tamil cinema, enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic personality and humble nature. Now, the mass hero is in the limelight for a terrific reason. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar just announced that the Kaala actor will be conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019, slated to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

"In recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, during the past several decades, I am happy to announce that the award for the ICON OF GOLDEN JUBILEE OF #IFFI2019 is being conferred on cine star Shri S Rajnikant.IFFIGoa50," (sic) tweeted Prakash Javadekar.

Responding to Prakash Javadekar 's tweet, Rajinikanth thanked the Government of India for honour and this created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans.

"I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India 🙏🏻#IFFI2019," tweeted Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, who began his career with the 1975 release Apoorva Raagangal, has done films in seven languages (Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, English, and Hindi) and this makes him an inseparable part of Indian cinema. 'Thalaivar' also holds the distinction of acting in the four major film formats (Black And White, Colour, Motion Capture and 3D), which bears testimony to his star power.

At present, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, featuring him in the role of a cop, has grabbed plenty of attention, which is a positive sign. Darbar is slated to hit screens this Pongal.

Once Darbar arrives in theatres, Rajinikanth is likely to begin work on his film with mass director 'Siruthai' Siva. The film has a rural setting and might feature an emotional storyline.

