Ilaiyaraaja 75: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vijay And Others Attend The Star-studded Function
Ilaiyaraaja is beyond any doubt the biggest and most revered name in the Tamil film industry today. The maestro enjoys a strong fan following because of his impressive body of work, tremendous knowledge of music, remarkable range and humble nature. During his enviable career, he has composed music for films featuring the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and become an inseparable part of the industry. 'Isaignani' will be turning 75 this June and the TFPC organised a special function on Saturday(February 2, 2019) and Sunday(February 3, 2019) to celebrate his career and it turned out to be star-studded spectacle.
Two Legends In One Frame
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended the event and had a blast. In this photo, the legends can be seen catching up with each other and enjoying the celebrations. Both these stars hold Ilaiyaraaja in high regard. Some of their best films had his music. Rajini's notable films with Isaignani include Thalapathi and Padikkadavan. Kamal's most notable collaborations with him are Nayagan and Hey Ram to name a few.
Dashing!
Vijay too attended the event and lived every moment of it. His presence added a new dimension to it and upped its recall value big time. He looked dashing and grabbed plenty of attention.
The Boss Is In The House
The maverick director S Shankar too was spotted at Ilaiyaraaja 75. 2018 was a terrific year for him. His 2.0 opened to a good response at the box office and shattered several records. At present, he is working on Indian 2.
Priceless
On Day 1, AR Rahman shared the stage with his 'guru' and performed with him. Seeing the two legends on the stage was a treat for countless fans.
Kamal And Shruti Steal The Show
Kamal and Shruti Haasan put on a musical act during the show and won hearts. It seems that the 3 actress is just as a talented as her dad.
One For The Ages
In this awesome photo, Shruti and Kamal can be seen bonding with actor Nassar's wife. Kamal has worked with Nassar in several films and shares a lovely bond with him.