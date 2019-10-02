Indian 2: Anil Kapoor To Play The Antagonist In Kamal Haasan’s Movie?

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, is arguably one of the most ambitious movies of Kamal Haasan's career. The film, helmed by S Shankar, has already created a fair deal of buzz amongst 'Ulaga Nayagan' fans, which is a positive development. Now, here is a hot update about Indian 2. According to reports, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been approached to play the antagonist in the eagerly awaited magnum opus.

If this is indeed the case, Indian 2 will mark the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Shankar. The two previously joined hands for Nayak, the official Hindi remake of Mudhalvan. Anil Kapoor is quite a competent performer and still enjoys a strong fan following. As such, fans feel that he is the right choice for Indian 2.

In case, you did not know, Indian 2 is a vigilante-thriller that features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter, who decides to wipe out the corrupt. Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite the Hey Ram star in the film, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie lovers. Rakul Preet and Sidharth too are a part of Indian 2. Aishwarya Rajesh was originally a part of the film, however, she opted out due to 'date issues'. Following this, Priya Bhavani Shankar signed Indian 2.

The grapevine suggests that Indian 2 will arrive in theatres in 2021.

