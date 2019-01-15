Indian 2 First Look: Kamal Haasan Returns As Senapathy And Gives His Fans Goosebumps

If you are a fan of the much-loved Kama Haasan then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the maverick film-maker Shankar just took to Twitter and shared the first look of the veteran actor's next big film and his latest directorial venture Indian 2. In the Indian 2 first look poster, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' can be seen in his classic Senapathi look. And, this is bound to give his die-hard fans goosebumps.

The poster also confirms that Indian 2 will be 'in focus' from January 18, 2019.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 vigilante-thriller Indian/Hindustani and it is likely to touch upon several burning social/political issues. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal Simbu in the lead.

Some time ago, it was rumoured that the makers are keen to rope in the 2.0 baddie Akshay Kumar for the film. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

While announcing the film in 2017, Shankar had said that Indian 2 was a film that he had always wanted to make.

"I always want to do sequels after finishing every film. But, things don't fall in place. About three years ago, I got an idea for Indian 2 and at the same, time I got busy with my other projects. Last two years we had been working on a theme and I was determined to make that into a film. I thought it will be my next film after 2.0 and I'm happy that Indian 2 is happening," he had said.

Indian 2 is a magnum opus and many feel that it might help Kamal get his career back on track.