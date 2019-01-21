Indian 2 Update: This Bollywood Actor To Make His Kollywood Debut With This Movie?

The Talks

Ever since the announcement of the movie, a lot of unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the film. At the same time, only Kajal aggarwal's association with the project has been officially confirmed by the team.

Abhishek Bachchan In Indian 2?

Reports were rife that Akshay Kumar might be a part of the project. But now, speculations have been doing the rounds that popular Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will be a part of this much awaited movie of Kamal Haasan.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Meanwhile, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made by the makers yet. If the news turns out to be true, Indian 2 would mark Abhishek Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Let us wait and see.

Shankar's Previous Movie

Well, Shankar's previous big venture 2.0 had paved way for the big entry of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar into Kollywood and the actor made a sensational debut with his power-packed performance. Let us wait and see whether another Bollywood actor would make his entry to Kollywood with Shankar's upcoming movie