Indian 2 Poster, Kadaram Kondan teaser, Kanchana 3 Motion Poster & Other Pongal 2019 Special Gifts!

Indian 2 Poster

This one came as a big surprise for the Tamil film audiences. Shankar, took to his official Facebook page to send out the first look poster of Indian 2, which features the lead character in it. The poster has gone viral in no time.

With lot of pride and happiness, I present you the teaser of Kadaram Kondan & Chiyaan Vikram in @RajeshMSelva’s second directorial in RKFI. wishing My entire team all the very best..! https://t.co/zBajprRXkD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 15, 2019

Kadaram Kondan Teaser

As promised, the makers of Kadaram Kondan came up with the first official teaser of the movie at 11 Am, this morning. The action-packed teaser has definitely hit the right chords and audiences are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the movie.

Kanchana 3 Motion Poster

Kanchana 3 is rightly one among the most awaited Tamil movies of the year. The makers of the film came up with the first motion poster of the movie. The poster has been sent out through the official social media pages of Sun Pictures.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Teaser

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, which is the sequel to the Santhanam starrer Dillukku Dhuddu is on its way. Meanwhile, the makers came up with a special gift for the audiences by unveiling the teaser of this horror-comedy movie on January 14, 2019.