Indian 2 Poster, Kadaram Kondan teaser, Kanchana 3 Motion Poster & Other Pongal 2019 Special Gifts!
Petta dn viswasam, the two big Tamil movies have come out in the theatres for the Pongal 2019 season. The festival season has indeed turned out to be a joyous one for the Tamil movie lovers with both the movies striking the right chords with the audiences. Meanwhile, the Kollywood has a few more special gifts for the audiences and they have been coming out in the online circuits one after the other. The makers of some of the much awaited upcoming Tamil movies have given real special Pongal gifts in the form of the teasers and posters of these much awaited movies. Read on to know more about the same.
Indian 2 Poster
This one came as a big surprise for the Tamil film audiences. Shankar, took to his official Facebook page to send out the first look poster of Indian 2, which features the lead character in it. The poster has gone viral in no time.
Kadaram Kondan Teaser
As promised, the makers of Kadaram Kondan came up with the first official teaser of the movie at 11 Am, this morning. The action-packed teaser has definitely hit the right chords and audiences are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the movie.
Kanchana 3 Motion Poster
Kanchana 3 is rightly one among the most awaited Tamil movies of the year. The makers of the film came up with the first motion poster of the movie. The poster has been sent out through the official social media pages of Sun Pictures.
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Teaser
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, which is the sequel to the Santhanam starrer Dillukku Dhuddu is on its way. Meanwhile, the makers came up with a special gift for the audiences by unveiling the teaser of this horror-comedy movie on January 14, 2019.