    Indian 2 Shooting Updates: Kamal Haasan Upset About The Shankar Film For This Reason?

    There's no denying the fact that 2018 was a pretty bad year for Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor-director received a big shock when his magnum opus Vishwaroopam 2 turned out to be a big dud at the box office and failed to impress the critics. With the debacle behind him, the 'Ulaga Nayagan' has turned his attention to Indian 2, which is a sequel to the yesteryear classic Indian and has created a great deal of buzz amongst the movie buffs because of its terrific first look poster.

    Now, here is a rather shocking update about the magnum opus. According to a leading website, Kamal and Shankar recently saw a few rushes of Indian 2 and did not like what they saw. They apparently felt that there was something wrong with Kamal's Senapathy look. Following this, Kamal put the shoot on hold.

    Indian 2

    Apparently, as a result of this setback, Shankar has decided to fly to the US and consult a few Hollywood technicians. Indian 2 is a prestigious project and it seems that Kamal and Shankar want the final output to be nothing short of spectacular.

    Indian 2 features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet, however, the buzz is that Bollywood's Akshay Kumar and Kollywood star Simbu are also going to be a part of the film.

    Source: Cinejosh



    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
