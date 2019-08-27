Siddharth To Play A YouTube Sensation In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

Actor Siddharth is arguably one of the most talented stars in Tamil cinema today. The versatile hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks and bold nature. He is currently working on Indian 2, which many feel is the biggest movie of his career. Now, here is a major update about Shankar's magnum opus. According to reports, Siddharth plays the role of a YouTube sensation, who exposes the corrupt through his channel. His actions compel veteran freedom fighter Senapathy (played by Kamal Haasan) to stage a comeback.

The report further states Rakul Preet plays Siddharth's wife while Kajal Aggarwal essays the role of a martial arts researcher, who helps Senapathy in his fight against corruption.

If this is indeed the storyline, then Siddharth might be able to strike a chord with the 'Gen Y' audience with Indian 2. As the film is a multi-starrer, it might also help him give strong proof of his abilities as a performer and show that he can hang with the 'big boys'.

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 vigilante-thriller Indian/Hindustani, went on floors recently with Kamal Haasan joining the shoot yesterday (August 26, 2019). Unlike the first part, it is likely to have strong political undertones, which might ruffle a few feathers. Some time ago, Shankar had told a noted journalist that he is not doing Indian 2 just for the sake of it.

"I'm not doing Indian 2 for the namesake, a lot of things happened around us have disturbed me in the last seven to ten years and it will be discussed in the sequel. Though I myself done several films on this genre and other filmmakers have also made many vigilante movies, Indian 2 will be different," Shankar had said.

Indian 2 is likely to arrive in theatres in 2021.

Meanwhile, Siddharth currently also has Aruvam and the action-comedy Shaitan Ka Bachcha in his kitty.

So, are you excited about Siddharth's upcoming movies? Comments, please!