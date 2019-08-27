English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Siddharth To Play A YouTube Sensation In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

    By
    |

    Actor Siddharth is arguably one of the most talented stars in Tamil cinema today. The versatile hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks and bold nature. He is currently working on Indian 2, which many feel is the biggest movie of his career. Now, here is a major update about Shankar's magnum opus. According to reports, Siddharth plays the role of a YouTube sensation, who exposes the corrupt through his channel. His actions compel veteran freedom fighter Senapathy (played by Kamal Haasan) to stage a comeback.

    Indian 2 Story Leaked: Siddharth To Play A YouTube Sensation In Kamal Haasans Movie

    The report further states Rakul Preet plays Siddharth's wife while Kajal Aggarwal essays the role of a martial arts researcher, who helps Senapathy in his fight against corruption.

    If this is indeed the storyline, then Siddharth might be able to strike a chord with the 'Gen Y' audience with Indian 2. As the film is a multi-starrer, it might also help him give strong proof of his abilities as a performer and show that he can hang with the 'big boys'.

    Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 vigilante-thriller Indian/Hindustani, went on floors recently with Kamal Haasan joining the shoot yesterday (August 26, 2019). Unlike the first part, it is likely to have strong political undertones, which might ruffle a few feathers. Some time ago, Shankar had told a noted journalist that he is not doing Indian 2 just for the sake of it.

    "I'm not doing Indian 2 for the namesake, a lot of things happened around us have disturbed me in the last seven to ten years and it will be discussed in the sequel. Though I myself done several films on this genre and other filmmakers have also made many vigilante movies, Indian 2 will be different," Shankar had said.

    Indian 2 is likely to arrive in theatres in 2021.

    Meanwhile, Siddharth currently also has Aruvam and the action-comedy Shaitan Ka Bachcha in his kitty.

    So, are you excited about Siddharth's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

    More INDIAN 2 News

    Read more about: indian 2 siddharth kamal haasan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue