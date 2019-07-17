Indian 2 To Begin Soon; Did AR Rahman Step In To Resolve The Issues Between Shankar & Producer?

When It Hit A Roadblock

A whole lot of rumours had surfaced in connection with Indian 2. It was reported that Indian 2 did hit a roadblock with issues popping up between director Shankar and Lyca Productions (the producers), with respect to the budget of the film being on an upswing.

To Restart Soon

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, all the issues have subsided and the team is set to begin the shoot. Reportedly, Indian 2's shoot is expected to begin in August 2019.

AR Rahman's Role In Indian 2?

One of the recent reports in Valai Pechu speaks about the same. According to the report, rumours are rife that AR Rahman had stepped in to sort out the issues that had popped up between Shankar and Lyca Productions.

Heart Of Gold

If the reports that have come up are to be believed, despite the fact that he is not a part of the project, he had stepped in to sort out the issues. The industry circuit is seemingly praising the kind-hearted gesture of AR Rahman.