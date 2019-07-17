Indian 2 To Begin Soon; Did AR Rahman Step In To Resolve The Issues Between Shankar & Producer?
Indian 2 has enough meat in it to be ranked one among the most anticipated Tamil movies. The fact that Shankar and Kamal Haasan were reuniting after a gap of two decades was enough to push the expectations of the audiences. However, it's not hunky-dory all through - the audiences might be slightly unhappy with the fact that AR Rahman, who was a part of the 1996 movie (the prequel) won't be the music director for Indian 2. However, some of the reports that have been doing the rounds claim that Indian 2 has an interesting connection with AR Rahman. Read the article to get complete details regarding this.
When It Hit A Roadblock
A whole lot of rumours had surfaced in connection with Indian 2. It was reported that Indian 2 did hit a roadblock with issues popping up between director Shankar and Lyca Productions (the producers), with respect to the budget of the film being on an upswing.
To Restart Soon
Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, all the issues have subsided and the team is set to begin the shoot. Reportedly, Indian 2's shoot is expected to begin in August 2019.
AR Rahman's Role In Indian 2?
One of the recent reports in Valai Pechu speaks about the same. According to the report, rumours are rife that AR Rahman had stepped in to sort out the issues that had popped up between Shankar and Lyca Productions.
Heart Of Gold
If the reports that have come up are to be believed, despite the fact that he is not a part of the project, he had stepped in to sort out the issues. The industry circuit is seemingly praising the kind-hearted gesture of AR Rahman.
Most recently, it was also announced that AR Rahman will be a part of Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkiran. Meanwhile, reports have also come up regarding the star cast of Indian 2. Along with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vidyut Jaimwal etc., are also expected to be a part of this big-budget project. Watch this space for more.