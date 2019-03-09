Indian 2 Updates: The Kamal Haasan Starrer Hits Another Major Roadblock?

Last year, actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 under-performed at the box office and failed impress critics. A sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, the spy-thriller, released days after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi's death and this affected its box office run big time. The film, directed by Kamal himself, also failed to perform to its full potential as the WOM was mixed.

With Vishwaroopam 2 in the past, 'Ulaga Nayagan' is gearing up to begin work on Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. Some time ago, it was reported that the Hey Ram star was unhappy with the rushes of the film and had asked director Shankar to rework on the look of the Senapathy character.

The reports also claimed that the 2.0 director was set to consult a few Hollywood technicians in order to rectify the error. As expected, these rumours ruffled a few feathers and put a question mark on the fate of Indian 2.

Now, Indian 2 has hit another major roadblock. Apparently, the film's budget is increasing with each and every passing day which has irked Lyca. In fact, if things do not improve, Indian 2 might be shelved.

This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

Source:Cinejosh