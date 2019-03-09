English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Indian 2 Updates: The Kamal Haasan Starrer Hits Another Major Roadblock?

    By
    |

    Last year, actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 under-performed at the box office and failed impress critics. A sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, the spy-thriller, released days after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi's death and this affected its box office run big time. The film, directed by Kamal himself, also failed to perform to its full potential as the WOM was mixed.

    With Vishwaroopam 2 in the past, 'Ulaga Nayagan' is gearing up to begin work on Indian 2 which is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. Some time ago, it was reported that the Hey Ram star was unhappy with the rushes of the film and had asked director Shankar to rework on the look of the Senapathy character.

    Indian 2

    The reports also claimed that the 2.0 director was set to consult a few Hollywood technicians in order to rectify the error. As expected, these rumours ruffled a few feathers and put a question mark on the fate of Indian 2.

    Now, Indian 2 has hit another major roadblock. Apparently, the film's budget is increasing with each and every passing day which has irked Lyca. In fact, if things do not improve, Indian 2 might be shelved.

    This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

    Source:Cinejosh

    Read more about: indian 2 kamal haasan
    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 22:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue