Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu Director's Next Movie Has A Thani Oruvan Connection?

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu, the Tamil movie that came out in the theatres in 2018 was one among the biggest hits of the previous year. The adult-comedy, which stayed true to its genre was lapped up by the audiences. Now, certain reports have come out regarding its director Santhosh P Jayakumar's upcoming directorial venture.

According to a report by Galatta.com, Santosh P Jayakumar has set his sights on a suspense thriller. If reports are to be believed, this film will have an interesting connection with the blockbuster movie Thani Oruvan.

The report suggests that the director's next movie will be titled 'Theemai Dhan Vellum'. Well, these popular lines went on to become even more popular with the song 'Theemai Dhan Vellum', from the movie Thani Oruvan, which hit the marquee in 2015.

At the same time, no official announcement regarding the film or the star cast has been made. Let us wait for the same to know further details regarding the film.

Meanwhile, Santosh P Jayakumar's next film to hit the theatres will be Chikati Gadilo Chita Kotudu, which is the Telugu remake of Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu. The filmmaker's previous venture was the Arya starrer Ghajinikanth that hit the theatres in August 2018.