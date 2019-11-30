Is Action A Hit Or Flop? The Box Office Verdict Is Out!

The Budget Of The Film

Action is one of the biggest films in the career of Vishal, so far. According to the report, the total budget of the movie is around Rs 55 crore, which includes the print and publicity costs as well.

Tamil Nadu Theatricals

The report adds that the film has been released by the producers themselves in some regions, in which the movie was expected to have made a share of Rs 1.5 crore. Meanwhile, the rights for the other centres in Tamil Nadu have been sold for around Rs 9 crore.

Total Pre-release Business

Going by the report, Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights were sold for Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, respectively. Reportedly, the film fetched Rs 9 crore each for Hindi dubbing and satellite rights. The Telugu dubbing rights were sold for Rs 7 crore. In total, the film is said to have done a business of Rs 44.6 crore, which includes digital and overseas rights as well.

A Loss For The Producer?

The report says that considering the budget and the total business done, the movie might have incurred a loss of Rs 8 crore, in total. The report also suggests that the director had mentioned that the budget of the movie is around Rs 45 crore. Even then, the movie is said to have incurred a small loss.

Tamil Nadu Collections

According to the report, the film collected around Rs 8 crore from the first week of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu and the collections slowed down in the second week. It is being said that the movie might have only made a share of over Rs 3 crore, which means that it has turned out to be a loss venture for the distributors as well.