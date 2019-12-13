    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Is Gautham Menon Planning To Revive Yohan Adhyayam Ondru with Rajinikanth?

      Gautham Menon's Yohan Adhyayam Ondru, was launched back in the year 2012 with Vijay in the lead role. But the project didn't materialise back then and was dropped due to creative differences. However, if a report that has come up is anything to go by, this ambitious project might get revived and that too with Rajinikanth in the lead role.

      Most recently, rumours had popped up that Gautham Menon had met Rajinikanth recently and the popular film-maker had narrated a script to the superstar. According to the report that has come in an online media, the sources close to them have revealed that the script that Gautham Menon narrated to Rajinikanth was that of Yohan Adhyayam Ondru. It is also being said that the superstar is pretty much impressed with the storyline that has been narrated to him.

      Nevertheless, rumours were also doing the rounds that the director's next flick Joshua - Imai Pol Kaakha, is also based on Yohan Adhyayam Ondru but the director had denied those claims in some of the recent interviews.

      Yohan Adhyayam Ondru was spanned as a spy thriller high on action elements and the posters of the movie, which were released by the team had gained widespread popularity. Let us wait and see whether the project will get revived or not.

      Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already committed his next venture, which is currently being referred to as Thalaivar 168. The film marks his first association with director Siva. The Pooja ceremony of the movie was held recently and that makers have announced the star cast. Along with Rajinikanth, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Kushboo Sunder, Prakash Raj, Soori and Satish in important roles. Rumours have also come up regarding Rajinikanth's next film after Thalaivar 168. It is being said that the superstar might join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

      (Source: Indiaglitz)

      Read more about: rajinikanth gautham menon
      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
