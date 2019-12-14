Is Jayam Ravi Playing The Title Role In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan?

Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus of Mani Ratnam has started its journey and reportedly, the principal photography of the movie commenced in Thailand on December 10, 2019. While there have been a lot of rumours regarding the cast as well as the technical crew of the movie, a few reports have come up regarding the actor who will be seen playing the title role in the magnum opus.

If reports are to be believed, Jayam Ravi will appear in the title role. Reportedly, the actor will essay the role of Arulmozhi Varman, who goes on to become the king, who is fondly addressed as Ponniyin Selvan. However, an official announcement regarding the actors and their characters are being awaited to get a clear picture.

Meanwhile, latest reports also claim that the team has officially unveiled the cast and crew. Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast - Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Rahman, Ashwin Kakkamannu, Kishore and others will be seen playing prominent roles in this much-awaited movie.

The screenplay of the movie has been jointly penned by Mani Ratnam and Kumaravelu. Meanwhile, Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues for the film. AR Rahman will helm the music department. Ravi Verman will crank the camera for this magnum opus and it will be the second project of the cinematographer with the master filmmaker after Kaattru Veliyidai. Shyam Kaushal has been roped in as the stunt choreographer. Editing is by Sreekar Prasad. Reportedly, the epic movie will be jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

According to some of the reports that have come up, Vikram and Jayam Ravi have joined the first schedule of shoot in Thailand. Meanwhile, the rest of the actors are expected to join the team in the coming days.