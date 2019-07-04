English
    Is Kavin In Love With Sakshi Agarwal? Stage Set For A Love Triangle In Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House?

    By Staff
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has turned out to be the talk of social media. It has garnered the attention of all the fans, much similar to the way in which the previous seasons did. Already discussions are happening about the incidents happening inside the house. Captivating events occured straight away in the first week itself. Now, what has sparked up the discussions is whether Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal will enter a relationship. Read to know the complete details.

    The Promo

    The latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has led to widespread discussions. Even in the past, the audiences have seen contestants falling in love with each other during their stint in the house. Many believe the house would witness an interesting love story this time around as well.

    Sakshi Agarwal Speaking To Sherin

    In the new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil aired by Vijay Television, Sakshi Agarwal could be seen speaking to Sherin about Kavin. Going by the conversation, it seems like Sakshi is talking about the interest that Kavin holds for her. The promo also has a soothing BGM from the film 96, which has spiced up thoughts.

    Sherin's Response

    In the promo, Sherin could be seen advising her. She is asking Sakshi to convey a particular information to Abhirami. Sherin is seemingly asking Sakshi to make it clear to Abhirami regarding her relationship with Kavin.

    For The Uninitiated

    For the unitiated, Abhirami Ranganathan, who is one among the major contestants of the show, had earlier revealed that she has a crush on Kavin. Later, she even conveyed her feelings to Kavin but the actor seemingly rejected that. Sakshi and Abhirami have been very good friends inside the house.

    Take a look at the promo here..

    Now, with the latest proceedings, it needs to be seen whether a love triangle would happen inside the house. Let us wait for the full episode to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

