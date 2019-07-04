Is Kavin In Love With Sakshi Agarwal? Stage Set For A Love Triangle In Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House?

The Promo

The latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has led to widespread discussions. Even in the past, the audiences have seen contestants falling in love with each other during their stint in the house. Many believe the house would witness an interesting love story this time around as well.

Sakshi Agarwal Speaking To Sherin

In the new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil aired by Vijay Television, Sakshi Agarwal could be seen speaking to Sherin about Kavin. Going by the conversation, it seems like Sakshi is talking about the interest that Kavin holds for her. The promo also has a soothing BGM from the film 96, which has spiced up thoughts.

Sherin's Response

In the promo, Sherin could be seen advising her. She is asking Sakshi to convey a particular information to Abhirami. Sherin is seemingly asking Sakshi to make it clear to Abhirami regarding her relationship with Kavin.

For The Uninitiated

For the unitiated, Abhirami Ranganathan, who is one among the major contestants of the show, had earlier revealed that she has a crush on Kavin. Later, she even conveyed her feelings to Kavin but the actor seemingly rejected that. Sakshi and Abhirami have been very good friends inside the house.