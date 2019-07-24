Why Keerthy Suresh Is Toning Down? Big Surprise To Be Revealed Soon?
Keerthy Suresh is an actress who enjoys a loyal and dedicated fan base. Now she is one among the most popular South Indian actresses around and all credits to her performances in films of varied languages. Moreover, Keerthy Suresh is also stepping into Bollywood as a leading actress with one of the much-awaited Hindi movies. She will be seen essaying the leading lady in the biopic of veteran football player Syed Abdul Rahim, starring opposite Ajay Devgn. It is a feat that not many South Indian actresses have achieved in the recent past. While Tamil movie audiences are longing to see her back in Kollywood, a few reports have come up regarding Keerthy Suresh's upcoming project here. Read the article to know more.
The Pictures That Went Viral
A few weeks ago, Keerthy Suresh had shared a few pictures on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in all-new toned-down look. Her fans were surprised to see her in this new avatar and the pictures went viral on social media.
Preparing For Bollywood Debut?
Ever since the pictures started gaining attention, reports had come out regarding the reason for her physical transformation. It was being speculated that she toned down for her big debut in Bollywood.
Recent Reports
At the same time, some of the recent reports that have been doing the rounds claim that she underwent this makeover for one of the upcoming Tamil movies, which will be produced by none other than popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.
Is She Following A Strict Diet?
It is being said that Keerthy Suresh is following a strict diet as well as an exercise routine to prepare for the movie. Reports that have come up also reveal that the big announcement regarding this project will be soon made by the team.
Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has not signed any other Tamil movie yet. She will be next seen in the Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, in which she has an extended cameo.