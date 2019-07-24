Why Keerthy Suresh Is Toning Down? Big Surprise To Be Revealed Soon?

The Pictures That Went Viral

A few weeks ago, Keerthy Suresh had shared a few pictures on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in all-new toned-down look. Her fans were surprised to see her in this new avatar and the pictures went viral on social media.

Preparing For Bollywood Debut?

Ever since the pictures started gaining attention, reports had come out regarding the reason for her physical transformation. It was being speculated that she toned down for her big debut in Bollywood.

Recent Reports

At the same time, some of the recent reports that have been doing the rounds claim that she underwent this makeover for one of the upcoming Tamil movies, which will be produced by none other than popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

Is She Following A Strict Diet?

It is being said that Keerthy Suresh is following a strict diet as well as an exercise routine to prepare for the movie. Reports that have come up also reveal that the big announcement regarding this project will be soon made by the team.