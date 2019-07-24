English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Why Keerthy Suresh Is Toning Down? Big Surprise To Be Revealed Soon?

    By Staff
    |

    Keerthy Suresh is an actress who enjoys a loyal and dedicated fan base. Now she is one among the most popular South Indian actresses around and all credits to her performances in films of varied languages. Moreover, Keerthy Suresh is also stepping into Bollywood as a leading actress with one of the much-awaited Hindi movies. She will be seen essaying the leading lady in the biopic of veteran football player Syed Abdul Rahim, starring opposite Ajay Devgn. It is a feat that not many South Indian actresses have achieved in the recent past. While Tamil movie audiences are longing to see her back in Kollywood, a few reports have come up regarding Keerthy Suresh's upcoming project here. Read the article to know more.

    The Pictures That Went Viral

    A few weeks ago, Keerthy Suresh had shared a few pictures on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in all-new toned-down look. Her fans were surprised to see her in this new avatar and the pictures went viral on social media.

    Preparing For Bollywood Debut?

    Ever since the pictures started gaining attention, reports had come out regarding the reason for her physical transformation. It was being speculated that she toned down for her big debut in Bollywood.

    Recent Reports

    At the same time, some of the recent reports that have been doing the rounds claim that she underwent this makeover for one of the upcoming Tamil movies, which will be produced by none other than popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

    Is She Following A Strict Diet?

    It is being said that Keerthy Suresh is following a strict diet as well as an exercise routine to prepare for the movie. Reports that have come up also reveal that the big announcement regarding this project will be soon made by the team.

    Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has not signed any other Tamil movie yet. She will be next seen in the Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, in which she has an extended cameo.

    More KEERTHY SURESH News

    Read more about: keerthy suresh
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue