Is Sangathamizhan A Hit Or Flop? Box Office Verdict Is Out!

Total Budget

According to the report, Sangathamizhan's actual production cost is said to be around Rs 30 crore. Including the publicity works, the total budget of the movie is valued to be Rs 32.5 crore.

Theatrical Rights

The report says that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie were sold for Rs 6 crore. Meanwhile, it has been added that the film bagged around Rs 35 lakh for Telugu dubbing rights. Kerala theatrical rights are valued to be around Rs 35 lakh whereas the Karnataka theatrical rights are said to be around Rs 30 lakh.

Total Pre-release Business

The report adds that the film has bagged around Rs 3 crore for Hindi dubbing rights. The satellite and digital rights of the movie have been sold for around Rs 12 crore. In total, considering the overseas rights and audio rights, the total pre-release business is valued to be around Rs 23.92 crore.

Box Office Collections

Sangathamizhan did get a decent start at the box office but going forward, the movie couldn't maintain the momentum. According to reports, the movie collected a gross of around Rs 7 crore from Tamil Nadu theatres. In two weeks of run, the film is said to have collected a share of Rs 4 crore.

Box Office Verdict

The report reveals that the movie has incurred a loss of over Rs 8 crore for the producer. At the same time, it also adds that Sangathamizhan has turned out to be a loss venture for the distributors in Tamil Nadu.