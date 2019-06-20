English
    Is This How Simbu And Nayanthara's Intimate Photos Got Leaked? Shocking Revelation Inside

    By Staff
    |

    It is an open secret the Simbu is one of the most popular young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks, dashing screen presence and impressive range as an actor. During his chequered career, he has worked in several big movies, which has worked wonders for him. Sadly, over the years, he has also grabbed eyeballs due to to his personal issues. A few years ago, he was dating Nayanthara, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Unfortunately, STR and Nayanthara soon parted ways as things did not work out between them. Shortly thereafter, a few intimate photos of the two got leaked, which upset Thalaivi fans big time and created an embarrassing situation the Vaalu actor.

    STR Addresses The Controversy

    Some time ago, Simbu spoke about the ugly controversy and made it clear that he did not leak the raunchy photos on social media. He added that the photos were clicked to test the clarity of a new camera , which the two had purchased.

    Simbu Was Hurt

    STR went on to add that he was deeply hurt when the photos went viral as it affected Nayanthara's image. He also made it clear that he has never touched a lady without her consent.

    Moving On

    With the row in the past, Simbu has moved on in life and is still a popular name in Kollywood. He was last seen in Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, which bombed at the box office. He will next be seen in Maanaadu, which is a Venkat Prabhu movie.

    A Busy Time For Nayan

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara is busy scaling new heights in Kollywood. The 'Lady Superstar' was last seen in Mr Local, directed by M Rajesh. The film did not do well at the box office even though Nayan received rave reviews for her work. At present, she has Thalapathy 63 and Rajinikanth's Darbar in her kitty. She will also seen in the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

