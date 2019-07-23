Is This The Reason Behind Nayanthara-Dhanush Rift? Shocking Deets Inside

Dhanush Gave A Warning To Vignesh

According to a popular YouTube channel, a few years ago, Dhanush had a big showdown with director Vignesh Shivn, who was directing Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for his production banner. As per the channel, 'Vicky' was taking numerous takes for wrapping up Nayanthara's scenes, which upset Dhanush. After giving him a few warnings, 'D' told the young man that he would not be able to finance the film any further if his working style did not change.

Nayanthara To The Rescue

The matter, ultimately, got resolved when Nayanthara decided to invest money in the film, which helped Vignesh Shivn shoot for it on his terms.

About Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015, was a black-comedy that featured Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. Upon release, it received rave reviews and became a hit. It was dubbed in Telugu as Nenu Rowdy Ne.

A Busy Time

Nayanthara is currently awaiting the release of Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. The film, helmed by Atlee, has her paired opposite Vijay. She will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar and the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivn is likely to begin work on a movie with Sivakarthikeyan pretty soon.

D Dairies

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently working on Asuran, which marks his first collaboration with Mollywood star Manju Warrier. He also has Vada Chennai 2 and a movie with Karthik Subbaraj in his kitty.