    Is This Why Suriya's Kaappaan Averted A Clash With Saaho?

    Kaappaan, one of the biggest releases of the year, is slated to hit screens later this month. While the release date has not been revealed yet, the buzz is that the KV Anand-helmed movie will arrive in theatres on August 30, 2019. However, now it seems that Kaappaan is going to be postponed much to the disappointment of Suriya fans. According to a website, the film will most probably hit screens sometime in September. One is likely to get clarity about this in the coming days.

    Kaappaan

    Many feel that Kaappaan has been postponed in order to avoid a clash with Saaho. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has created a fair deal of buzz in Tamil Nadu, which indicates that it has the potential to do well at the box office. Industry insiders feel that given Suriya's lacklustre form, clashing with an in-form hero like 'Darling' might not be a good idea.

    Kaappaan, featuring Suriya in the role of an NSG Commando, is touted to be an action-thriller with plenty of political references. The film stars Mohanlal as the parallel lead, which might help it do well in Kerala as well. Actors Sayyeshaa, Arya and Boman Irani too are a part of the cast. The film's music has been composed by ace music director Harris Jayaraj and it's likely to be an important part of the narrative.

    Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in NGK that hit screens on May 31, 2019, and bombed at the box office. The Selvaraghavan-directed movie never clicked with a vast section of the audience and this affected its box office collections big time.

    Once Kaappaan hits screens, Suriya is likely to turn his attention to Soorarai Pottru, directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara.

    So, what do you make of the Kaappaan team's big decision? Share your views with us in the space below.

    saaho prabhas kaappaan suriya
